General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: My News GH

It’s high time Ghana recognized gay rights – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, Former MP, Tamale Central

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Lawyer Inusah Fuseini has said it’s time Ghana recognised the existence of Gay Rights.



Speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Okay FM Monday, Mr. Inusah Fuseini said gay rights is now a matter of rights which a nation like Ghana should recognize because it is a matter “new rights” emerging.



“As a Muslim, I cannot be seen to be practicing it but that is me as a Muslim, but as a lawyer, new rights are emerging and it is time that we recognize the existence of those new rights,” he said.



He however said as a Muslim, he cannot be seen to practice and or support the activities of gays and Lesbians, but as a lawyer who understands the position of the law, he believes Ghana should recognize the right.



“As a Muslim, I cannot support the activities of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer Intersex but if you ask me as a lawyer, I think that we are fighting a losing battle. If we want to create a right-based society, it means that if someone has the right to do something, you cannot prevent that person from doing it,” he added.



“If you prevent the person, then you are not creating an open society. Even in our criminal code which we borrowed from our colonial masters, we have unnatural canal knowledge introduced by the British, but now that law is no longer in Britain, new ones were born. They said that that law violates some rights,” he stressed.







He revealed that LGBTQ happens every day in Ghanaian society but is unspoken about.



“Within the cultural context, many things happen. Let me say that homosexuality within our homes, it happens but it happens underground because the cultural set up does not accept or tolerate and considers homosexuality an abominable,” he indicated.



“But as times go on, some cultural practices will give way. Once upon a time, people could not smoke wee in the whole world over but today we have found a way to make wee medicinal . . . in Ghana, Akpeteshie used to be a banned substance initially but as time went on, the people accepted it. As new knowledge begins to emerge people will begin to understand,” he argued.



If you thought he was only speaking on the issue now because it is trending, you’re wrong, as he revealed he read a number of books on the subject matter and is now speaking about it with only facts.



“I have read a lot of books about homosexuality, queerness, lesbianism, so on. It is not something that started recently; it is a stone-age issue that can be traced in the Old Testament, but there has been a determined effort to keep society cohesive and to ensure that the God-right to multiply is not hindered. There have always been those practices, even in pre-historic time,” he stated.