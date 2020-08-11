Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

It's good you didn't castrate yourself, your children will enjoy Free SHS - John Boadu to NDC youth organizer

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has sent a message to the Bono Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, after the latter stated that he should be castrated if the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission of Ghana is able to compile a completely new biometric voters’ register.



In his speech at the Party’s press conference held on 10th August, 2020, John Boadu said, “I am told that he was one of the first people to register when the EC started compiling a new register. I am happy he did not take that action of getting himself castrated. I want him to live and give birth so that his children will enjoy Free SHS.



He further expressed his surprise at how people who vowed never to speak if the EC goes ahead with the exercise are now speaking on many media platforms.



According to him, the NDC masterminded opposition against the compilation of the new voters’ register using lies and deceit.



“The NDC continued to stage strong protest against the commission’s move and were bent on thwarting the EC’s efforts.They began by boycotting IPAC’s meeting where critical decisions regarding the new voters’ register were to be taken.Yet, they consistently held press conferences to mislead the public on issues discussed at the very meetings of IPAC they refused to attend”.



The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register was met with vehement opposition from the National Democratic Congress and other parties. Despite the huge disapproval, the Electoral Commission went ahead with the compilation of the new voters’ register which saw a successful end on the 6th of August, 2020.





