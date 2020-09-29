Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

It’s evident Nana is winning the 2020 polls – A/R NPP Youth Organiser optimistic

Dennis Kwakwa , Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party

Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Dennis Kwakwa has stated that every piece of evidence shows that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be re-elected in the upcoming general elections, stressing that from every indication, President Akufo-Addo is head and shoulders ahead of former President John Mahama.



He argued that daily occurrence and nature itself favour a win for President Akufo-Addo in December.



He explained that the extraordinary performance and character traits of President Akufo-Addo make him a favourite and the youth of the NPP must work to ensure that he is retained and not allow lofty promises of opposition leader John Mahama to deceive the people.



Mr Kwakwa made this known while addressing members of the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Wing’s Campaign Team.



In attendance were the National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other dignitaries.



Henry Nana Boakye reiterated the Government's commitment to making the lives of the youth better through youth-focused policies such as the Nation Builders Corps(NABCO), the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan(NEIP) among others.



He, therefore, urged the youth to be tireless in their bid to retain President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in power.





