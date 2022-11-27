'It's cliché for Akufo-Addo to say he understands our pain' - Soprano

General News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Sylvester Sarpong, the National Communications Officer of the Conventions People's Party, CPP, has stressed that the president cannot say he understands the pain Ghanaians are going through.



He called on the youth to rise up and do all it takes for them to change the country's fortunes.



He said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's claims that he understands the pain Ghanaians feel is "a cliché."



He lambasted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for refusing to resign despite members of his own party calling for him to resign.



Sarpng, also known as Soprano was contributing to discussions on Accra-based Neat FM days ago.



