It's childish for 80-year-old Duffuor to engage in desperate politicking - Sam George jabs

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningi Prampram has accused presidential flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of acting in a childish manner.



The riposte at Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, was in response to Duffuor's publicised comments that former president John Dramani Mahama did a poor job during his time in office.



Duffuor who will be coming up against Mahama and another in the NDC primary slated for May 13 also insisted in an interview with TV3 that it was for the public to vet the figures under Mahama and make their conclusions on same.



Reacting to his comments in an interview on the same channelon Monday, May 9, Sam George said: “It is childish for an 80-year-old man to be engaged in such desperate politicking because he wants to be elected flagbearer.



“When Dr Duffuor makes such comments you should ask him, in the very unlikely event, in the 0.0001 per cent probability chance that he becomes the flagbearer of the NDC, whose records is he going to campaign on? Is it not John Mahama’s records? Mr Duffuor has no record. He was the Minister in the government when John Mahama was the Vice President, Monkeys play by sizes. he cannot compare himself with Former President Mahama.



“President Mahama has a track record as president, he has a track record as an appointee of Mr Mahama’s government because Mr Mahama and President Mills formed the government and appointed him," he stressed.



What did Duffuor say?



In an earlier interview with TV3’s Paa Kwasi Asare, Dr Duffuor said “I am talking about the figures and not about the personality, who was in charge? If you are happy with the figures then you ask who was in charge and that he did a great job. If the figures are so bad, who was in charge?”



Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has filed an interlocutory injunction against the primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.



Dr. Duffour alleged certain irregularities in the party’s voter register and concerns regarding the integrity of the upcoming primaries, prompting him to seek legal intervention.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA