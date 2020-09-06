Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

It's better we leave Mahama alone so we can have a serious dialogue as a country – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said responding to every accusations and comment from the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not worth his time.



To him, his focus to achieve greater things for the country and to ensure that Ghanaians are satisfied with his government.



He claims Mr. John Dramani Mahama’s numerous accusations about his government are a sign of frustration and if all are responded to will defocused his plans for the country.



“Sometimes it’s better we leave him [John Mahama] alone so we can have serious dialogue as a country. We have plans for this country and we must stay focused.”



He said in an exclusive interview with Madina-based Oman FM and monitored by Peacefmonline.com





