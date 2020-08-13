Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

It's an insult to come back to power - Charles Owusu tells Mahama

Charles Owusu , Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to forget about the 2020 elections, claiming nothing will make him come back to power.



According to Charles Owusu, the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has lost the elections before it's even begun.



The Presidential and Parliamentary elections will be held on December 7 this year.



This is the first time a former President will be contesting a sitting President which makes this year's elections crucial.



Should Mr. Mahama win the elections, it will be one of the historic moments in Ghana's politics because it will be the first time a former President has been re-elected and if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wins, it will be his second tenure.



Speaking on Peace FM, Charles Owusu stated categorically that "it will be an insult for Ghanaians to go and vote for Mr. Mahama".



To him, "NDC has lost the elections already. Everything we're witnessing shows...Are they not in opposition already? Which country do they want to come and rule again? Our Ghana? On what basis will we vote NDC back into power?"

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.