It's an evil game by people against me - Martin Korsah rubbishes claims of invading an Accra land

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has categorically denied knowledge and participation in any land under litigation in Accra and which is purported to be linked to a certain Lydia Forson.



According to the MP, it is unfathomable for him to begin to even think of why anybody, out of nowhere, and for whatever parochial reasons, will be aiming at dragging his name in something that not even remotely related or linked to his name.



Earlier, GhanaWeb chanced on documents of a petition addressed to the regional crime officer of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, from a ‘Madam Lydia’, seeking the police to stop Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah from “invading my property unlawfully.”



The letter, signed under a “Lydia Forson” with telephone number 0209552097, also stated in part that, “Recent I discovered that Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had invaded the said land and rapidly developing foundation without my knowledge. All effort to prevent him from developing on the land have proven unsuccessful.”



The statement also said that, “Whenever I decide to start developing on the said land, I am prevented by Martin who is claiming ownership.”



However, when contacted via phone call, the New Patriotic Party MP flatly denied the claims, stating that he knows of no such land, believing that it is a plot by some mischievous individuals to drag his name in mud.



“There is nothing concerning me in this matter and I just can’t fathom why anybody will just involve me in this story. If it is my property, why would I deny it? I don’t own it. It’s a game some people are playing against me and that letter is fake.



“You can go to the Police Headquarters and they will confirm this. Two people have bought their land and I’m told those who are doing this have failed to supply what the police asked for from the Lands Commission. What the police are investigating has nothing to do with me but somehow, you know the country we live in, people take delight in damaging [people for whatever reasons but I’m not going to leave it lying. I’m going to really take it up because it’s a certain game that is being played,” he said.



As of the time of filing this report, GhanaWeb contacted the Criminal Investigation Department’s Property Department via phone to corroborate the story but was directed to come for a face-to-face meeting to clarify our concerns.



































