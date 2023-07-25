It's an 'abomination' to call Cecilia Dapaah a thief - Nana Fredua defends former Sanitation Minister

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Board Chairman of National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta says he sees nothing wrong with the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah storing 1 million dollars in her house.



According to him, there are many people in Ghana who equally have a million dollars and more in their homes.



To him, it is no news that Cecilia Dapaah would keep huge foreign and local currencies that have become a serious matter of concern to many Ghanaians, leading to her arrest by the Special Prosecutor.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has apprehended Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah following a court case that came to the public eye days ago in which two house helps and others are standing trial for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedis from her Abelenkpe residence.



“At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence. Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP,” the OSP said in a press release.



Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, on Saturday, July 22, announced her resignation in a letter forwarded to the President stating "I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time. I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts".



To Nana Fredua, it is an "abomination" for any person to tag Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah a thief because, to him, she is a self-accomplished woman whose wealth wasn't built from politics.



"It wasn't politics that gave the things she has. When I met her, she had done a PR job at CMB and was independently working for herself together with her husband. Her husband is a well-respected architect globally, not only in Ghana," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



He intimated that he knows wealthy men and women in Ghana who 1 million dollars is no money to them, so wondered why a public figure like Cecilia Dapaah who has worked hard for her gains should be subjected to the court of public opinion.



He also argued it is equally not surprising for her to keep her money in her house, explaining some people have a safe in their homes for their valuables.



He asked "what is the relevance of a safe if one cannot keep money in his or her house?"



"The point is that every person has a place where they store their valuables," he added.



"I don't find anything wrong with it, however if someone wants to raise questions, the person can. But let's not call her a thief for having such money . . . for me, yes, it's not surprising for me to see someone with such money," he asserted.



