Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s amateurish – Franklin Cudjoe goes hard on Ghana's Electoral Commission again

Franklin Cudjoe is the President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has described as amateurish the decision by the Electoral Commission to make public the voters register.



Franklin Cudjoe says that the move by the EC is untenable and defies logic.



He stated that by publicizing the voters roll, the election organization body is making the grounds fertile for manipulation.



Franklin Cujdoe is quoted by CitiNews to have said that the EC breached data protection with the publishing of names on the voters' register.



“You compromise the data of a lot of people. It is not a sensible thing to do. Anybody having this data can easily manipulate it. It is amateurish,” he said.



Franklin Cudjoe’s outburst follows the EC’s defense of its decision to publicize the voters register amid criticism from a section of Ghanaians.



Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the commission said at a press conference that her outfit was being transparent with Ghanaians.



She notified Ghanaians of their intentions to upload the names on google drive again.



“C.I. 127 requires that the provisional voter’s register is published on our website. That same law states that the final register is published in a manner that the Commission deems fit,” she noted at a press conference in Accra Tuesday.



“[Our] IT [team] was called to include and introduce more systems to it to make it more functional. We intend to upload it in the next few days,” she noted.



The EC also got support from the Dean of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Law Faculty, Ernest Kofi Abotsi who reckons they did the right thing.



“The law allows the EC to publicly advertise or exhibit the voters register. Now, the public platform is not specified [and] the Constitution does not restrict the extent of public restriction.



“In that respect, the publication on the public platform itself is not wrong,” Mr Abotsi said Tuesday.





