It's about time we let 'illiterates' govern the country; the intellectuals are killing us - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has asserted that it is high time Ghanaians allow illiterates to lead the country.



In justifying his claim, he noted that during the tenure of the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, they were able to come up with projects like the Akosombo Dam and other essential developmental projects while most of his appointees were not elite educationists.



The presidential candidate of GUM stated that most of the intellectuals who have governed the nation failed woefully hence it is time for Ghanaians to reconsider their decision and vote for less educated persons.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Osofo Kyiri Abosom urged Ghanaians to vote for individuals who are not intellectuals because the state of the economy is nothing to write home about.



“With the state of the nation, it is time that opportunity is given to excuse me to say ‘illiterates’ to develop the nation. If you allow the intellectuals to rule the nation they don’t have a vision so they will destroy the country. In the olden days when the jungles went to war, they picked people from the Ashanti and those were people who had not been educated before. Because they [illiterates] had common sense, they were able to fight for Britain,” he said.



He further elaborated how intellectual leaders have failed the nation from ancient times till now except during the reign of the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“When Kwame Nkrumah was the president, most of his appointees were not professors or lawyers, they were people with less educational background. Those people were able to bring the Akosombo dam and other factories that we have in the country. Ask yourself when Busia became president how he performed? He failed the nation likewise President Akufo-Addo’s father who was a lawyer.”



Osofo Kyiri Abosom is looking forward to winning the hearts of Ghanaians to be voted into office as president in the 2024 general elections.







View the post below





SB/NQQ