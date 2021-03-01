General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

It's about time international schools include teaching local languages in their syllabus - Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey is the minister-designate for Greater Accra

The Greater Accra minister-designate, Henry Quartey, has said that it is about time international schools incorporate the teaching and learning of local languages in their syllabus.



He said that especially for the fact that most of these schools are located in Accra, where Ga is the official language of its people, they should be encouraging the learning of same.



He explained that the speaking and leaning of local languages, and for that matter, Ga, has become problematic and it will be his desire to work closely with the Ministry of education to ensure that such a plan is rolled out.



"Mr. Chairman, not only will I be happy, but I think that it's about that time and it's a challenge and by the grace of God, I will collaborate with the Education Minister. Indeed, you travel sometimes and you see a tourist who has come to pass through, three weeks and they ask you, 'Oyiwaladon', and you go like, 'wow'. So it means that is these are inculcated in their syllabus, I'm sure that even expatriates will be so glad that their children are able to speak Ga in Ga land," he said.



Henry Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, made this known during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.