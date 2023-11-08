It's a warning to you - Dr. Amoako Baah to pro-Bawumia MPs 'beaten' by Ken in primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the seats of some Members of Parliament (MPs) who declared their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential could be under threat.



According to him, they must act to avoid the wrath of their constituents in theplanned parliamentary primaries slated for 2024.



Dr. Amoako Baah highlighted the particular cases of pro-Bawumia MPs who saw their constituencies vote for Kennedy Agyapong instead of Bawumia in the November 4 primaries



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on November 7, 2023, he said the development was a warning signal from constituents, indicating that they disapprove of their MPs' choice of presidential candidate.



"Some of the constituencies [Bawumia] couldn't win or perform the way he should have, even though the MPs had declared their support for him…shows that it is a warning to you because they want to imply that you are supporting such a candidate, but for us, we don't support him,” he said.



He added “So, if you don't change things around, they can transfer such anger on you, the MP. So, someone like Hawa Koomson came out to say that she is sorry that Bawumia couldn't win massively in her constituency, but at the same time, it is a warning to her, and for her, it's a double warning because she is close to Nana Addo, and when people get angry with Nana Addo, it directly affects her."







