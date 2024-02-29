It’s a tragedy that Akufo-Addo became president of Ghana – Suhuyini

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of failing to fight corruption in his administration.



According to Suhuyini, the absence of the word corruption in the president's State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, reflects the extent to which corruption has "imprisoned him."



The Tamale North Member of Parliament pointed out that Akufo-Addo had previously pledged to enforce procurement laws and eliminate sole sourcing in his 2017 State of the Nation Address.



However, he contended that these promises remain unfulfilled, as evidenced by the alleged survival struggles of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who had previously enjoyed government support.



Suhuyini asserted that perceived corruption within the Akufo-Addo government surpasses even the levels indicated by Transparency International.



"Today, Anas is fighting for his survival under his watch, and the Anas principle is not to be heard within government circles. Today, the level of corruption in his government, I believe, is even more than the perception that is measured by Transparency International.



"Transparency International rates his government as the worst ever in the Fourth Republic," 3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview.



The MP went on to say that it would have been more beneficial for Akufo-Addo to have remained an opposition leader, as his presidency has, in his words, "destroyed every iota of confidence that people had in him.



"It is such a tragedy that his excellency Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became leaders in this country, he added.