It’s a shocker! We danced ‘Buga’ at your party – Mahama mourns Kwesi Botchwey

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is shocked at the news of the passing of former finance minister, Dr Kwesi Botchwey.



According to Mr Mahama, he and the former minister recently danced “Buga” a viral dance to a song by Nigerian artiste Kizz Daniel at Dr Botchwey’s 78th birthday party.



In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama noted that Dr Botchwey had served his God, country, and the NDC party faithfully, and now it was time to have a rest.



Dr Botchwey first served as finance minister during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) from 1982 to 1991 and then in the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1992 to 1995.



Dr Botchwey passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, 19 November 2022, at the age of 78.



He was Ghana’s longest serving finance minister.