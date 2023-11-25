It's a scam – Aseidu Nketiah tells Bono people on proposed Teaching Hospital

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that there are major lapses in the convention of the Bono Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital by the government.



According to Aseidu Nketiah, the main motive for the convention of the Bono Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital by President Akufo-Addo is to scam them for votes ahead of the 2024 elections.



Aseidu Nketiah said the dream of the NDC was to produce regional hospitals across the board, unlike the NPP, which is poised to transform the Bono Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital because the facilities don’t qualify for such.



He went ahead to say that the Finance Minister just read the 2024 budget, and nowhere in the budget was a provision made to furnish the facility with all the resources it needs to be a teaching hospital, so the sod-cutting was to deceive the Bono people.



“We, the NDC, decided to give every region a regional hospital for referral cases, but someone should tell me the expert who came to evaluate the Suyani hospital to determine that the facilities here qualify for it to be a teaching hospital. All the specialists who come to work here are not here, and the equipment’s not here.”



“The NPP just read their last budget, and nowhere in the budget was a provision made to provide these resources that will enable the facility to qualify to be a teaching hospital. It’s clear they just came to cut the sword for votes, and this time around we won’t fall for that,” Aseidu Nketiah said on Rainbow Radio Accra.