It's a mistake! Men must submit to their wives, not vice versa - Bishop Samuel Owusu

Religion of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Samuel Owusu, head pastor of Pottersville Church International, has stated there are certain misconceptions from the Bible that has been passed on and must be discontinued.



According to him, the saying by Paul in Ephesians that women must be submissive to their husbands should be the vice versa instead.



To the man of God, what has sustained his almost 20-year-old marriage is his submission to his wife and not his wife's submissiveness to him.



"I discovered a lot of things. I saw that there might have been a mistake in the Bible. And we have continued this mistake for a very long time.



"Paul said women must be submissive to their husbands. I realized it must be vice versa. It must the men who should submit to their wives. If a man submits to his woman, he will not have any problem.



"There are so many misconceptions, so I had to develop my own philosophy that will help me. I realised, it is the man who must rather submit and not the woman. Because God has made man versatile, you are free to go anywhere or do anything.



"A woman is very attachable - she's attached to marriage, work, children, kitchen etc...So it is the man who must inculcate his wife to be part of him," he added.



He said this in an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on Talklife TV show, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Watch the interview below:







