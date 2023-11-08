'It's a great idea!' – TUC boss says of Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy is a "great idea" that could be the "game-changer" for Ghana, Trades Union Secretary-General Yaw Baah has said.



Mr Mahama reiterated the idea during his Building Ghana Tour on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 at which he engaged the TUC leadership at the TUC Hall in Accra.



Welcoming Mr Mahama's idea, Dr Baah said: "We're also very interested and we are eager to know a lot more about this great idea of a 24-hour economy".



"I think, this one, Comrade [referring to Mr Mahama], you have to take your time, bacause, I can imagine the amount of jobs that this kind of thing will create", he gestured at the former president.



Dr Baah said such an economy "could be the game-changer", explaining: "...You have an opportunity in this country, to work 24 hours: three shifts. So, if you don't get a job in the morning, you can get it in the afternoon or in the night".



"So, where are the young people? Get ready for jobs", Dr Baah charged.



At the event, Mr Mahama he will stabilise the economy if re-elected in the 2024 polls.



"There must be an end to this decline and the restoration of stability to the economy so that Ghanaian citizens and working people can brief a sigh of relief and not have their already-inadequate income eroded by inflationary pressures", he noted.



He observed that "in the last few years, I have been outlining policies that the NDC will implement and the aim is to stop the steep decline in the economy, turn it around and stabilise it."