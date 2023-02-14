It's a big lie - Kwabena Agyepong denies reports of blaming Bawumia for his suspension

Politics of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party has quashed media reports of him labeling Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the brain behind his suspension as General Secretary of the NPP.



There have been widespread reports in the media space to the effect that Kwabena Agyepong has supposedly placed the blame for his exit from the post on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a statement issued on Monday, February 14, 2023, Kwabena Agyepong rubbished the reports, stating that he is aversed to such politics and will under no circumstance make such claims.



He urged the public to ignore the allegations and treat them with the contempt it deserves, stressing that his campaign is focused on issues and not attacking personalities.



Read his statement below



Below is the full response for Mr Agyepong



A BIG LIE making rounds on Social media, attributing the above statement about Bawumia to me, has come to my notice.



My initial reaction was not to dignify this LIE with a response.



However the decision to address this matter and put it to rest before it starts festering, is informed by lessons learnt from what I experienced during the run up to my illegitimate removal as General Secretary of the NPP.



All those who have taken the time to listen to me since I declared my intention to contest the Flagbearership of the NPP for the 2024 elections, will attest to the fact that my focus has been on my VISION for creating a NEW DAWN on Ghana’s political landscape which is anchored on the restoration of our cherished values of SERVICE SACRIFICE AND SELFLESSNESS (3S).



I have also encouraged Ghanaians to be more passionate about our country, transform our political culture and revive the faith in our democracy.



The other important feature has been to expose the lies, vile propaganda and shenanigans orchestrated to remove me from office as General Secretary of our beloved NPP – To date no one has been able to refute what I have put out.



Moreover, I have called on all politicians to elevate the political discourse by eschewing insults, lies and propaganda.



The only times I have made reference to my fellow aspirants in the NPP, is to encourage them to also put out their vision and humbly submit themselves for public scrutiny in addition to calling for a live debate amongst all those aspiring to lead the NPP – this will enable the electorate get a feel of what each aspirant has to offer MOTHER GHANA.



More of the same won’t work for the Npp in 2024. Therefore, I would like to assure those behind this vile propaganda against me that what worked for them when I was General Secretary won’t work for them in my forward march to become the NPP Presidential Candidate for election 2024 because people now know the TRUTH and will not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by such lies. ” Let’s Elevate the Political Discourse ”



I would like to urge all Ghanaians to pay heed to my vision of a NEW DAWN for our beloved motherland by carefully listening to my interviews on radio and television as well as my interaction with NPP office holders and other stakeholders , which are all available on social media and judge for themselves.



If the intention of those who put out THE BIG LIE is to distract me from my vision of a NEW DAWN, then they should find a new strategy because this outmoded and discredited one won’t work.



We remain focused



NEW DAWN

NEW DIRECTION

NEW DIMENSION