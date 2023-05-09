'It's John Mahama's time to save Ghana, rescue the economy' - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Tamale South Member of Parliament and former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has declared support for the candidature of former president John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Haruna was joined by a number of MPs from across the Northern Region at a campaign stop for John Mahama on May 8, 2023.



Haruna stressed that it was time for Mahama to return to the presidency with the focus on saving the country and the economy as well as save jobs and inspire young Ghanaians.



“It is John Mahama’s time, his time to lead the NDC, his time to lead and save this country and save the economy of Ghana and save jobs and inspire hopes in the youth of our country.



"It is the time for John Mahama to rescue Ghana and rescue the Ghanaian economy,” Haruna Iddrisu emphasized to rapturous aplause.



The NDC enters homestretch for campaigns towards its May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries expected to take place nationwide.



The presidential primary will pitch Mahama against former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu. The former president is, however, expected to win the race by a large margin.



Delivering remarks at the Tamale South rally, Mahama reiterated that party faithful will be catered for when the NDC returns to power.



He has made that point and the issue of decentralizing their campaigns and policing of the 2024 polls a keen plank of his campaigns across the 14 regions as he prepares to cover the remaining two regions in the coming days.



“We are also going to reward you and so any branch that gets the target votes that we are going to give, all the nine-member executives, we are going to give you a very handsome reward so that we can work hard.



“If we are hiring school feeding caterers, our women organizers too know how to cook, we will come and take our women organisers and you also go and cook for the primary school children and make some money for yourselves and so you are going to get your fair share of everything the country has to offer,” John Dramani Mahama said.



