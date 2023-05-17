'It requires some sponsorship' towards a unified Nkrumaist front - Bernard Mornah reveals what is lacking

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says he is confident the political parties that hold the tenets of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, will come together as one and become a formidable force in Ghana's politics.



The Nkrumaist parties which include the PNC, Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), All People’s Party (APC) and Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) have all been operating separately albeit with common beliefs and ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.



For years, the PNC has however been championing the move to unite but it has been unsuccessful.



Bernard Mornah, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, strongly believed it is possible for the parties to build a united front, adding that the leadership of the PNC is still making frantic efforts towards achieving this goal.



"We are disunited but it doesn't mean that we cannot be united...And I'm sure the bigger Nkrumaist party and that has been the major call everyday by Dr. Addai Sebor Akyaaba that we should come together and overthrow the NDC and NPP," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



To him, one of the challenges facing them for which they are unable to come together, aside their differences, is lack of sponsorship.



"We will do it" but "it requires some sponsorship," he stressed.



