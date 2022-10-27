It'll be very bad for Akufo-Addo and NPP if they decide to repeat history in 2024 - Otukonor

Politics of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Aspiring General secretary of the National Democratic Congress,Dr Peter Buamah Otukonor has revealed that the NDC will do everything possible to win the 2020 general elections.



According to him, the 2024 elections will be a ‘do or die affair' as they will not let history to repeat itself.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he said they don’t expect the NPP to repeat whatever they did in the 2020 elections.



“(2024 elections) do or die it will certainly be because we can not afford to stand a minute with this incompetent and clueless government. Most importantly and particularly too, on behalf of the people of this country, we cannot tolerate the continuance of this government and so whatever it will take to win political power in 2024 we are going to do that together with the people of this country to make sure we change government and bring a government to understands the plight and need of people,” he said.



He added that the power of the people should not be underestimated.



He said the signs are already clear that the Ghanaians have lost trust in the President Akufo-Addo.



He cited the booing in his recent public appearance and the during his tour as clear examples of the mistrust.







