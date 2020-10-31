Politics of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

It’ll be irrational to vote for NDC or NPP and expect different result – Greenstreet

CPP Presidential Candidate, Ivor Greenstreet

“Doing the same thing over and over again without success and expecting different results is the definition of insanity,” the Flagbearer of the Convention People Party (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said.



He’s appealed to Ghanaians for once under the Fourth Republic to give the CPP a chance to rule Ghana by voting massively for the party come December 7 general election.



Speaking at the CPP Manifesto launch Friday, Mr. Greenstreet stated that giving the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) an opportunity to rule Ghana again will be irrational.



“The depth of the national crisis into which the P/NDC and NPP have plunged us demands that the good people of Ghana muster the courage to and give them an electric shock on the 7th of December.”



“Some people say trying the same thing over and over again without success and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. We have tried the NPP and NDC on seven occasions since 1992 and neither party has lived up to our most reasonable expectation let alone their grand policies. It will be irrational either to try the NDC or NPP again,” Mr Greenstreet added.





