It'll be easier for NDC to win 2024 elections than to lose - Yamin

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Joseph Yamin, the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has conveyed his optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Speaking at the inauguration of the party's communication team in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency of the Ashanti region, he declared that it would be more challenging for the party to lose the election than to secure victory.



Mr. Yamin emphasised that the key to winning the general election comfortably lies in the groundwork the party undertakes in the lead-up to the polls.



He called for unity among party members to launch an extensive campaign and garner more votes, ultimately aiming to assume power in 2024.



He underscored the significance of the election outcome, suggesting that Ghanaians would be unforgiving if the NDC did not win the election and subsequently address the current economic challenges.



Additionally, Dr. Peter Boamah Otukonor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, criticised the government's recent cocoa price increase as insufficient and an affront to farmers.



He argued that the adjustment could have been more substantial, taking into account the prevailing world cocoa prices.



Mr. Solomon Adomako, the Communication Officer for the party in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, provided insights into the purpose of inaugurating the communication team, emphasising the importance of effective communication in political campaigns and party activities.