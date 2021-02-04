Politics of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It'll be delusional for anyone to challenge the election of Bagbin - Dr. Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, M.P for Builsa-South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that it would be delusional for anyone to challenge the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed to win several parliament seats in the 2020 polls and increased their numbers from the previous 106 to the current 137 seats.



He argues that despite all the odds, the NDC MPs managed to produce a Speaker despite the efforts to discredit the fact that he won the election for the Speaker fair and square.



He indicated that it would be unfortunate for anyone to challenge the Speaker and seek to have him removed through any means.



Dr. Apaak said NDC goes from 106 to 137 seats, increased its Presidential votes, produces a Speaker needs to be rescued? Such thinking must be delusional!



Dr. Clement Apaak some few weeks ago described dishonest of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allege that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was not voted for.



“Rt. Hon. Sumana Bagbin was duly elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. This was in spite of all the plots, schemes, and shenanigans of Mr. Akufo-Addo as deployed by his henchmen after a meeting on the night of January 6th and the early hours of January 7th,” he added.



The comments by Dr. Apaak follow several allegations made by the leader of the NPP caucus, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the party decided to compromise for the office of the Speaker of Parliament to be conferred on the candidate of the NDC, Alban Sumana Bagbin.