General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: GH Base

It’ll be constitutional crisis for Mahama to be sworn in for the third time as President – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman, New Patriotic Party

Chairman Wontumi of NPP fame has postulated that former president John Dramani Mahama cannot be sworn in again as President of Ghana for the third time.



To his best knowledge John Mahama will be breaching the constitution should he be elected and sworn in again as President of Ghana.



He noted that the state sword could only be held for two times which former President Mahama has already done when he was sworn in Parliament after the late former President Mills passed on and when the Supreme Court extended his mandate after the 2012 elections.



Wontumi had always cast doubt on the eligibility of John Mahama to contest as president again and had even threatened to go to the Supreme Court.



“He can’t hold the swearing-in sword for the third time. The constitution says it should be held twice and he has already held it”, he said on the Wontumi Morning show.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.