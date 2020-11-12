General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

It is well - Charlotte Osei mourns Rawlings

Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is mourning the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



In a short post on social media, Charlotte Osei conveyed her message of condolence.



“It is well” is her brief yet clear message that captures her emotions which is shared by many Ghanaians at this particular time.



The former president, GhanaWeb understands, passed on today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness.



According to state-owned Daily Graphic, the former President had been on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment. He was 73.



It will be recalled that Mr Rawlings recently lost and buried his mother last month.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.





It is well ???????? — Charlotte Osei (@char_osei) November 12, 2020

