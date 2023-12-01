It is unnecessary for Parliament to reject the 2024 budget – Ofori-Atta

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has described as an “unnecessary intervention” the decision by Parliament to approve or reject a budget statement.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Wednesday November 29, 2023 was consequently compelled to suspend sitting and later take an adjournment due to the disorder in the house after the Majority in Parliament had staged a walkout over approval of the 2024 budget.



But reacting to yesterday’s developments on the sidelines of the Ghana Capital Markets Conference, Ken Ofori-Atta who yesterday insisted to the best of his knowledge the budget was passed has questioned why such drama must characterize the passage of the budget.



He argues, disagreements over approval or otherwise should be centred on issues around appropriation and not the budget statement.



“I am not sure there should be a need for Parliamentary approval for the principles and objectives of the budget. Because truly there is Appropriation where then you can get to estimate and the nitty-gritties of that. I mean who will be against a budget that there is macro stability and that there is relief for the people of Ghana and there is growth. I am not sure anybody will be against that.



“So maybe it is unnecessary to mention, there is to get the issue of Appropriation and estimate as to where that judgment should come. Because I think what we have now should not necessarily be,” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.