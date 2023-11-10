It is surprising government has refused to release seed money for SDD-UBIDS - NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed shock that the seed money will enhance its operations.



The Builsa South MP said the situation was not only surprising but an unfortunate one.



He indicated that when parliament passed the law to carve out the CK Tedam and SD Dombo universities from UDS in the 7th Parliament, the issues of seed money were agreed upon.

However, the government’s failure to release the money has compelled the school to accept it.



The management of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and IntegratedDevelopment Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has appealed to the government for the release of seed money to enhance its operations.



The Chairman of the University Council, Kweku Yamoah Paintsil, Esq., made the appeal when he addressed the second congregation of theuniversity in Wa at the weekend, which saw 1,513 students awarded with various degree and diploma certificates.



Mr. Paintsil also appealed to President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo to see to the completion of some infrastructural projects at the university.



Dr. Apaak, in his reaction, demanded why the SED money has not been paid to the university when Parliament has already approved it.



He served notice that his side would demand answers from the government over the matter.



He was sure the matter was related to the SDD-UBIDS or may not be different from CK Tedam University.



Gov’t’s failure to honour its responsibility has compelled the management of SD Dombo University to appeal for the release of seed money to enhance its operations.



I’m surprised to learn that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t is yet to release seed money to the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS).



When we passed the law to carve out the CK Tedam and SD Dombo Universities from UDS in the 7th Parliament, the issues of seed money were agreed upon. Gov’t’s failure to honour its responsibility has compelled the management of SD Dombo University to appeal for the release of seed money to enhance its operations.



While I’m yet to check with other such new tertiary institutions, I’m pretty sure the situation will likely be the same for CK Tedam University.



Why has the seed money not been paid? Where is the seed money? We will demand answers and advocate for the right thing to be done. I will surely take this up.



In Solidarity,

Dr. Clement Apaak

MP/PC Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee of Parliament