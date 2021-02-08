General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

It is senseless for Akufo-Addo to limit funeral attendance to 25 people – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has questioned what informed the president’s directive on private funerals with a maximum of 25 mourners.



“Funerals are being organised in the churches at church services where you have 200, 300, 400 people congregating. So, that restriction of funerals to 25 people, how does it apply when the funerals can be organised at church services in churches which have more than 200 people?” Kwesi Pratt Jnr asked on Saturday when contributing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country on the programme “Alhaji and Alhaji” on Pan African TV.



“Does that make sense?” he queried further. “It doesn’t make sense. There is no common sense in that directive.”



Pratt Jnr. opined that all the directives the president gave during his televised national addresses on COVID-19 to Ghanaians on measures his administration has put in place to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus “do not make sense at all”.



He advised that there must be some review of the directives President Akufo-Addo announced in his January 31, 2021, broadcast, “in the light of the facts and in the light of the science”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 23rd broadcast to the nation since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March 2020 reimposed the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo in his address declared: “Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performance and parties are banned. Private burials with not more than 25 people can take place with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, nightclubs, cinemas and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed. All workplaces, public and private must implore a shift system for workers in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work."



The president added: “Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements. Restaurants should provide takeaway services and should as much as possible avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the 25 per cent capacity rule with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and the wearing of the mask.”



