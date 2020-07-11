Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

It is rubbish to say you deployed military for coronavirus purposes - Nyaho Tamakloe to Gov’t

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, founding member of the New Patriotic Party

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has described the reasons the government gave in deploying military personnel to Volta and Oti regions as rubbish.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Christopher Ranson, the former military officer said without mincing words that the personnel were deployed for a purpose that was not in line with what Ghanaians were told.



”What they are supposed to be doing there, by [the] government is not what they are there for. I know that./ I have been a soldier and I know why soldiers are deployed.”



President Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation said the military deployments at the country’s borders are not in any way intended to intimidate or prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering to vote in December.



The president stated in his address that “they are there for their express purpose, which is to guard our borders. That is the limit of their remit, and they will not be permitted to stray beyond that remit.”



But Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe was of the view that the presence of the military was intimidating and deter people from the registration exercise.



”It is unfortunate that this is happening because definitely, it is intimidating the people. It is also unfortunate that the government does not care. Deploying the soldiers to the various, borders is not necessary. The main reason why they are sent down there is known to [the] government but I don’t believe they are there because our borders are porous or because of COVID-19. That is rubbish.”





