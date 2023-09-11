It is possible to take the seat from the NDC - Ada NPP parliamentary candidate

Regional News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ada Constituency, Suzett Naa Nortey Dornukie, has stated that it is possible for the New Patriotic Party to take the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to her, the NDC has dominated the seat for the past thirty years and over and it looks as if the seat is permanently for the opposition party but it is not so as the seat is not the bonafide property of any political party.



She continued that the Ada Constituency, under the NDC, has not seen any developments, and it is therefore time to take the seat from the NDC so that the Ada Constituency can see the right developments.



She said these during her acclamation as the only candidate who can contest and win the seat from the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah.



“If the NPP was able to win the Hohoe seat, it is very possible to win the Ada seat,” she said.



Naa Nortey Dornukie further called on the party supporters across the country to be united and fight one common enemy, which is the NDC, to be able to break the 8 and take the Ada Constituency seat.







