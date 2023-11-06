It is possible – Addai-Nimoh vows to support Bawumia to ‘break the 8’

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Francis Addai-Nimoh has pledged his unflinching support for the newly elected NPP flagbearer to ‘Break the 8’ for the ‘Elephant’ party.



According to him seeing the NPP leave power would be “sad” after urging all to support the new leader.



“It is possible, we can Break the 8,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected the sitting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its new leader and flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emerged victorious with 61.47% in the NPP primaries, securing the party's nomination for the race to the presidency.



His closest contender Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.



EC Results



Ken Ohene Agyapong – 71, 996 - 37.41%



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 118,210 – 61.47%



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 1,459 - 0.76%



Addia Nimo - 781 - 0.40%