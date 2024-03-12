It is not true - Adwoa Safo dismisses claims that she was picked up by a private jet from US to Ghana

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has dismissed allegations by Kennedy Agyapong, a fellow MP, that a private jet flew her from the United States to Ghana.



She disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong had apologised to her and invited journalists to come to Parliament and interview him on the matter.



The Member of Parliament further denied other accusations against her by Agyapong, labelling them as falsehoods.



One of the cleared-up allegations included claims that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare provided her with GH¢120,000, and she demanded to be appointed deputy majority leader before attending Parliament during the time she was absent in the chamber.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on March 11, 2024, she discredited these allegations and urged Ghanaians to verify the information before spreading it.



She stressed the importance of caution and diligence in discerning the truth.



“Nana, all those things aren’t true,” she said.



When asked if Kenndy Agyapong lied, she responded: “Of course, and he has apologised to me. If you like, come to Parliament and interview him; it is not true. Some of the things are just hearsay, and if people hear things, they do not have that patience to investigate.”



