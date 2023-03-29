It is not my signature - Court registrar testifies in McDan v Yehans case

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Registrar of the Accra High Court, Ekow Dzimm Mensah-Attah, has denied the certification of a document before the court (Land Division) in a land tussle between McDan vrs Yehans International.



The registrar, a staff of the Judicial Service, who is currently on secondment to the Electronic Communications Tribunal, was said to have signed to a document which was being used by the plaintiff (McDan) in the ongoing hearing.



However, appearing in court on Monday, March 27, to give evidence for the defendant after he was subpoenaed by the court, Mr Atta Mensah denied ever signing the document he was alleged to have signed.



Shown a document while being led by counsel for the defendant to give his evidence to the court, the Registrar identified the document.



Asked to tell the court if the signature authenticating the document was his, the Registrar said “it is not my signature.”



A parcel of land at Manet belonging to Yehans International was said to have been sold to MCDAN group in 2015. But it’s ownership was later reversed and Yehans International was declared the rightful ownership.



The Registrar also told the court that as at the time the documents was signed somewhere in 2017, he was still one the Registrars supervising Human Rights, court, the divorce and family trial but never signed that document.



The witness after his evidence was asked to signed three of his signatures by counsel for the plaintiffs during cross-contamination.



He was subsequently discharged by the court presided over by Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori.



The case has been adjourned to May 2, 2023 to allow the surveyors present their report.



Background



The Supreme Court on October 24, 2018 ruled that the plaintiff (Yehans international Ltd) is declared the Legal and beneficial lease holder of the property No.5, section 102, light industrial area Nungua, Accra.



The court then issued a Perpetual injunction against the defendants and was ordered not to interfere with the because the said Yehans international limited is the rightful owner and have possession on the said immovable property.











