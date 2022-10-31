It is not Akufo-Addo's job to apologise to Ghanaians - Presidential staffer

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

A Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said it is not Akufo-Addo’s job to apologise to Ghanaians for the current economic crisis the country is facing.



According to him, the duty of the president is to take Ghanaians out of the economic crisis the country is facing rather than apologise.



His comment comes on the back of calls by some Ghanaians on social media who have raised concerns over Akufo-Addo’s failure to apologise to Ghanaians for the current economic crisis including IMF bailout after he vehemently spoke against it.



After his address on the economy on October 30, some social media users including ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, raised questions after the address on Twitter with the caption “No apology. No acceptance of responsibility. Nothing, absolutely nothing!”



Speaking on the Big Issue on TV3, the host quizzed why the president did not apologise to Ghanaians after Ghana went to IMF, Miracles Aboagye responded “apology for what?”



He continued “I need to clarify this, when as speak I speak as a Ghanaian, when I say the people and you also say the people whose words are you taking? Is it not all of us. The president’s job is not to come to us and come and be crying and apologising to us. The president job is to find a way out of the situation for us".



