It is nonsense, offensive for anyone to say I dislike JM - Fritz Baffour

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former Ablekuma South constituency Mr. Fritz Baffour has angrily stated that it would be nonsensical for anyone to claim he dislikes former President John Dramani Mahama



According to him, he gets offended when people make such frivolous claims.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said it is not a good point when such claims are thrown at him.



The experienced filmmaker, communications expert, and actor added there is no bad blood between him and Mahama.



He was reacting to a recent forum organized by some cadres of the party on the need to restrategise and reorganize the NDC.



According to him, he had known Mr. John Mahama for a while and he is "not a friend of him per se. Because within the party, you have people you know you can interact with. I’ve got no reason to dislike John Mahama at all. Our fathers were friends, they came out of the CPP dispensation, and so why would I dislike John Mahama. When I see him, we are very pleasant. It is the fact that everybody has a choice and in the last elections, I supported Alban Bagbin. I was his spokesman but that doesn’t mean there was a personal issue. The relationship between John Mahama and I has not impacted on my personality in any way.”



He also disputed that he stepped down because of his sour relationship with Mr. Mahama.



He disclosed that he told his constituents he was only going to serve two terms as an MP.



“It is not a good point that I dislike Mahama. I get offended when people say I dislike Mahama. I left politics because, at the time when I came into politics, I told my people, I will only serve them for two terms. I know people who can vouch for me,” he added.



To him, there is life beyond that kind of politics hence those fueling that should stop.



He further added that it was too early for people to be thinking of who should lead the party in 2024.



He said the party has challenges and these challenges should be addressed to ensure the party goes back to its core roots and founding principles.