It is my prayer that your efforts are rewarded - Lawra Naa to Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Overlord of Lawra Traditional Area, The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo IV, has commended the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts as Vice President in support of the President



Welcoming Dr Bawumia to his palace in Lawra earlier in the week during the Vice President's working tour of the Upper West Region, the Lawra Naa expressed his admiration for the Vice President for his hard work and "bringing dignity to the high Office of Vice President," and hoped that his efforts will be rewarded.



"Since assuming this high Office of Vice President, you have brought dignity, respect and prestige to that Office," he added.



"Your competence, effectiveness, hard work and dedication to the duties and responsibilities of that office is widely acclaimed locally and internationally.



"In particular, you have shown by your conduct, demeanour and steadfast support to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, that a Vice President can work harmoniously work with a sitting President and enable him to achieve their common vision," he added."



The Lawra Naa then prayed that the Vice President's efforts would be rewarded.



"It is my prayer and hope that your effort at galvanising the youth, and members of the tradition will be rewarded with the appropriate price of leadership" at the appropriate time