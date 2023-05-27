It is just as well that you are not God – Akufo-Addo shades Mahama

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while delivering a speech at the commissioning of the Elmina Fishing Harbour on Friday, May 26, 2023, took the opportunity to throw shade at former President John Dramani Mahama.



The president's remarks highlighted the successful completion of the Elmina Fishing Port and rebuked Mahama's skeptical comments made in the past.



Addressing the crowd gathered in Elmina, President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the people for placing their trust in his government to deliver the project. He recounted cutting the sod for the harbor on August 20, 2020, and thanked the residents for disregarding the negative voices. Specifically, he mentioned Mahama's visit to Elmina four months later, where he dismissed the project as a "sakawa fishing harbor," emphasizing that Mahama claimed it would never materialize.



"I thank the people of Elmina for trusting the Akufo-Addo government to deliver this project, whose sod I cut on 20th August 2020, and I thank them for not listening to the naysayers. I remember that, after cutting the sod, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, the perennial NDC presidential candidate, came to Elmina four (4) months later, in December, and described the fishing harbour as 'a sakawa fishing harbour'. He was emphatic in his statements that the construction of the Elmina Harbour would never materialise," the president said.



With a touch of satisfaction, President Akufo-Addo reminded everyone that Mahama is not God, and he expressed joy that both Mahama and the naysayers are alive to witness the commissioning of the Elmina Fishing Port.



"It is just as well that he is not God, and I am equally happy that he, together with all the naysayers, are alive today to see President Akufo-Addo commissioning the Elmina Fishing Port," he stated.



The president acknowledged the significance of the Elmina Fishing Port, which now joins the existing fishing ports in Tema and Sekondi-Takoradi. He also mentioned the ongoing works on the Jamestown Fishing Port, which, once completed, will bring the total number of fishing ports in the country to four. President Akufo-Addo assured the audience that his government remains committed to supporting the growth of the fishing industry by pursuing programs and initiatives that enhance its development.



