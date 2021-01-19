General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It is irresponsible to say rallies did not increase coronavirus cases - Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane

Independent presidential candidate who was disqualified in the 2020 presidential election, Marricke Kofi Gane has opined that it is irresponsible for the president to ignore political rallies as one of the activities that led to the increase in coronavirus cases in Ghana.



He says these reckless political campaigns and activities contributed to the surge in covid cases hence it makes no sense for them to list only weddings, parties, and funerals as to the reasons for the increase.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday expressed displeasure about the sheer disregard for the coronavirus protocols by some Ghanaians.



The president said he was unhappy that at most public events, Ghanaians throw caution to the wind and disobey the coronavirus protocols advised by the country’s health officials.



“Detailed investigations of the cases indicate that, apart from arriving passengers at our airport who tested positive, infected persons have recent histories of attending parties, weddings, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers, and funerals. At these gatherings, most of them abandoned the use of the masks, and were engaged in actions that led to them contracting the virus.”



Reacting to this, Mr. Gane said it's a shame that the president failed to mention political rallies and health walks organised by the political parties.



He wrote: “I find it quite irresponsible, that we will list out weddings, parties, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers & funerals as causes for the new surges in COVID-19 But NOT the crowded reckless political shenanigans dressed as development tours, health walks, etc we all saw with our eyes since November 2020. Shame!!!”



