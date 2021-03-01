Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

'It is in our collective interest to take the COVID-19 vaccine' - Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia also took his coronavirus jab on Monday

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said it is in the collective interest of all Ghanaians to take the coronavirus vaccine rolled out by the Government in the quest to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, together with their spouses, showed leadership by being the first persons in the country to take shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, March 1, 2021, ahead of the mass immunization exercise on Tuesday, March 2.



Speaking at the Police Hospital where he took the vaccine with his wife, Vice President Bawumia re-affirmed the safety of the vaccine and urged all Ghanaians to fully cooperate with the vaccination officials to ensure a smooth exercise.



"We assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take this vaccine.



"The Food and Drugs Authority has assured us and we are really confident in the safety of this vaccine that is why the President took the lead and we are following in that sense. It will go on with all the health service workers, security services and all the essential workers and so on.



"So we are asking all Ghanaians to be cooperative in this process of vaccination. It is going to take some time and our goal is to immunize about 20 million Ghanaians," Dr. Bawumia stated.



The Vice President also urged Ghanaians to reject conspiracy theories by naysayers about the vaccine.



"Please don't listen to the naysayers who want to spread conspiracy theories about this vaccine.



"As the President said last night, it will not change your DNA or have all these effects they are talking about in the conspiracies.



"Please this is to protect our people in Ghana. It is to protect all of us, our economy, so that we move forward. It is in our collective interests that we take this vaccine," the Vice President added.



On Wednesday, February 24, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the COVAX COVID-19 facility when it received about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India.



Following the vaccination of the First and Second families, the vaccination will continue from Tuesday, March 2, with identifiable groups taking their shots before the public.



Government has announced its intention to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians, this year.