It is hollow, inadequate – GRNMA rejects apology from Ashanti region NSS boss

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has rejected the apology of the under-fire Regional Director of the Ashanti Region National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah.



The embattled NSS boss was captured on tape verbally assaulting a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital over an issue with his daughter, who is a junior doctor (house officer) at the hospital.



Following the publication of the said tape and the ensuing public criticism directed at the regional director, Mr. Opoku-Mensah issued a public apology, describing the incident as not being his style.



But according to a report by kasapafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, GRNMA, which had earlier called for the dismissal of the regional NSS director, says it finds his apology to be unsatisfactory.



The General Secretary of the Association, David Tenkorang Twum, has thus reiterated the association's position on the dismissal of Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah.



"As far as we are concerned, the apology is hollow and inadequate. It was as though he was playing with words. These are very serious matters; indeed, we premised these actions on a previous instance where a nurse was killed, and as we speak, we've not found the killers. So we take this threat very seriously. It is not just about the insults he used, but there are threats in there, and if he occupies that position… don't forget that there are nurses doing national service now, and he's going to be superintendent over them. That is why we want him out. He doesn't fit that office; that's all we are saying," he said.



In a release dated Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the GRNMA issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government calling for the sacking of Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah.



According to the association, Mr. Opoku's conduct during the altercation with the nurse showed that he is unfit for his office and must therefore be sacked.



"The Public Services Commission and government, for that matter, should sack the said regional director immediately because he is not fit for the director position he holds in the public service. He had absolutely NO RIGHT to enter Manhyia District Hospital and verbally abuse and threaten the nurse in question, who was on duty at the time.



"As a Director, he should have known that Manhyia District Hospital had a Medical Superintendent and a Nurse Manager under whom the nurse works and if indeed he had any complaint to make, they were the people he should have engaged and not to go to the hospital and fight the nurse on behalf of his daughter," the statement said.



