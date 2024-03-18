It is hard everywhere in the world - Dokua Asiamah-Adjei

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei North, Oheneba Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has emphasized the importance of unity and prayer for the betterment of the country.



According to her, she acknowledges the hardships faced by people around the world but expressed confidence in the government's efforts to address them.



"I plead that we all pray for the country that the election in 2024 will give way to the rightful person," Asiamah-Adjei stated.



Highlighting the significance of peaceful transitions of power, she added, "we need peace, and we are all fighting for victory, but God will appoint the right person to lead."



Addressing the current challenges during a ramadan donation at Okaikwei North on March 11, Asiamah-Adjei acknowledged the global widespread difficulties.



"With what is currently going on in the country, we know times are hard everywhere in the world. If you go to this country, it's hard; if you go to another country, times are hard."



Despite the challenges, Asiamah-Adjei expressed optimism about the future.



"If it will get better, we will do what we can and pray God blesses us," she affirmed.



Asiamah-Adjei is also the incumbent MP for Akuapim North.



