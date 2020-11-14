General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

It is dangerous to surround yourself with praise singers as a leader – Dr. Tuffour

Dr Amoako Tuffuor is a founding member of the NPP

A founding father and a stalwart of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Amoako Tuffour says it is disgraceful and dangerous for leaders to be surrounded by individuals who only shower praises on them.



For a leader to be successful, Dr Tuffour said they must appreciate constructive criticism, their mistakes and work on them.



Leaders who have a listening ear, he stated, become successful and able to deliver accountable and incorruptible leadership.



Dr Amoako Tuffour was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He recounted how the late Acheampong summoned him [Dr. Tuffour] to his office because he was critical of his administration.



According to him, the late Acheampong had wanted to know why he criticized his administration, and, from their engagements, the late Acheampong implemented some of the ideas he shared with him.



"There is the kind of leader we need in Ghana to help us develop, we don’t need leaders who fail to accept their mistakes and only gather people who shower praises on them," he said.



Meanwhile, he has asked Ghanaians to be honest in criticising people and be constructive in pointing out wrongdoings.



He said we must not lose sight of the wrongs people commit, so it will serve as a guide for us to reconcile and move forward.



Although he admitted the late Jerry John Rawlings contributed to Ghana’s development, he had shortcomings.



The late former President Rawlings, he said, stepped on a lot of toes as a former head of state.



In going forward, he advised that the nation reconcile, pray and forgive the wrongs he committed but should also not forget his contribution to the growth of Ghana.

