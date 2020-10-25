General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is dangerous to have leaderless protests – Kweku Baako tells EndSARS protestors

Nigerians were protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has stated that it is very dangerous for the #EndSARS protestors to embark on a protest against police brutalities without anybody leading them.



Speaking on Newsfile, he explained that it will be very difficult for the Nigerian government to come into a negotiation with them, when it is needed.



He said, “If there’s a leadership and the leadership is deliberately hiding, it’s not good enough in terms of negotiations, dialoguing and getting concessions as it becomes difficult.”



Baako argues that, Nigerian authorities believe that the group is not genuine and the actors in the protest are only doing so to create problems in the country.



He advised that Nigerian authorities take steps to address the concerns raised before it degenerates.



“The state actors begin to suspect that this is not a genuine movement; these are people who just want to create problems,” Baako observed.



He added that the authorities should note that the protest did not come in a vacuum, therefore, they should address the problems.



The youth in Nigerian are protesting against brutalities from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) taskforce.



The Special Anti-Robbery Squad taskforce (SARs) is a Nigerian Police Force unit created to deal with crimes associated with robbery, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and firearms in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.