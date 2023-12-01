It is damaging to cut life support of stations – GIBA hits back at NMC over actions against Onua FM/TV

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has criticized the National Media Commission's (NMC) recent order to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) to suspend or revoke Onua TV and Onua FM's broadcasting authorizations.



GIBA expressed dissatisfaction with the NMC's approach, citing a lack of fair hearing for the accused stations.



The NMC, in a letter, urged the NCA to suspend Onua TV and Onua FM due to alleged attacks on certain personalities, claiming that the stations were promoting hateful rhetoric and inciting division.



In response, GIBA criticized the NMC's actions, emphasizing the importance of providing an opportunity for fair hearing before pronouncing sanctions.



In a statement, GIBA highlighted its disapproval of the NMC's attempt to cut off the stations' life support by involving the Advertisers Association of Ghana without due process.



“The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), notes with deep concern the recent communication by the National Media Commission (NMC) to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) regarding a call for the suspension or revocation of Onua TV and Onua FM’s broadcasting Auhtorisations.



“GIBA frowns at the actions taken by the NMC in addressing the issue of the alleged ethical journalistic infraction by the two stations for the reasons that, the Association believes there are far more avenues to explore in addressing the matter on hand, such as giving the opportunity for fair hearing to the stations rather than pronouncing sanctions upon them to the extent of alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana of a Notice of Suspension without due process.



“GIBA believes that such actions which are tantamount to depriving the stations of their advertising revenue is unacceptable. The fact that the NMC sought to cut-off the life support of the stations by writing to the AAG is damaging.



“GIBA will always advocate for the sanctity and sanity of the broadcast airwaves as we always do, working in collaboration with all institutions and stakeholders,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the management of Onua TV/Onua FM has taken legal action against the NMC by filing a perpetual injunction at the High Court in Accra. The injunction aims to prevent the NMC from taking any steps that could negatively impact the media operations of the company and its associates.



In the court filing, Onua TV/Onua FM seeks a declaration that certain orders issued by the NMC to Media General subsidiaries are unlawful.



