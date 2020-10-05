General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is crazy to think there can be a military solution to secessionism – Kwesi Pratt

play videoKwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, says there can be no military solution to the threatened secessionism in the Volta Region.



Speaking on Alhaji and Alhaji on Pan African TV on Saturday, Pratt noted that successive administrations have failed to follow Nkrumah’s vision of “building a prosperous united Ghana”.



Pratt observed: “…to think that there can be a military solution to what is happening in the Volta Region, is absolutely crazy. There can be no military solution to what is happening in the Volta Region. Those who want to apply a military solution will exacerbate the conditions in the Volta Region.”



Kwasi Pratt Jr. explained that Ghana as a country needs to provide a vision that will promote prosperity to the people of Ghana including those in the Volta Region.



“A vision which addresses the needs of the people of the Volta Region, a vision which assures the people of the Volta Region that the Eastern corridor road will be built, that the people of the Volta Region will also have access to potable water…,” he observed.



Pratt argued that the national vision should, however, frown upon ministers of state declaring publicly that “without the history of Akyems, Ghana has no history”.



“We need to build an inclusive country that all [citizens] have a sense of belonging, we need to build that country, that no matter where you come from, you have the same right as everybody [else] and can rise to any level and can achieve your ambition,” Pratt stressed.



He indicated that secessionism will have no fertile ground to germinate when the country is built around such an ideal.





