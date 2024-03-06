It is clear that Akufo-Addo and Bawumia support LGBT+ activities – NDC MP

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of supporting LGBT+ activities.



The accusations come in the wake of the recent passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill by Parliament.



Dr Apaak alleged that the President, under the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, is using the excuse of a Supreme Court suit to avoid signing the Bill into law.



According to him, this move is an attempt to deny Ghanaians the opportunity to see the Bill implemented.



The MP took to Twitter to share information from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, who accused President Akufo-Addo of citing a non-existent Supreme Court suit as a cover-up for his reluctance to sign the Bill at the time of his comment on the issue.



"It's now clear that President Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr Bawumia, and their party, NPP, support LGBTQI+ activities. If they didn't, they wouldn't be using a conduit to initiate legal action in the Supreme Court to give the President an excuse not to sign the Bill passed by Parliament into law," he said.



President Nana Addo has stated that assenting to the anti-LGBT+ Bill will be on hold until after the determination of a pending case at the Supreme Court.



Speaking at a meeting with the diplomatic community at the Peduase Lodge, he mentioned that a private citizen has challenged the constitutionality of the Bill at the Supreme Court.



He, therefore, urged the diplomatic community that Ghana will not turn her back on her enviable, longstanding record of human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law.



According to him, he is aware of the anxiety voiced by members of the diplomatic community about Parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill last week.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







