General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

‘It is always Ridge Hospital’ – Social media users shine negative light on facility again

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has once again come under negative light for at least the third time this year, following some uninspiring reports either about negligence of workers or questionable services they provide.



Barely two months ago, the hospital management came under severe condemnation of some Ghanaians after Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages, Dr. Emmanuel Kobena Kuto vented his spleen on social media following the death of his wife at the facility.



On the same tangent, one Mohammed Mustapha sued management of the hospital to a resounding tune of GHC5m over the unfortunate death of his wife and baby at the facility.



While the Ridge Hospital is still recovering from the numerous bouts of public shaming, a latest documentary by BBCAfricaEye and investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas has exposed two staff of the facility fraudulently engaging in the sale of the hospital’s PPEs.



Since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, frontline workers, particularly at the Ridge Hospital have cried to government and other concerned stakeholders for consistent supply of PPEs, though government has done its part in sustaining supply, workers say it could not be felt.



In a rather unexpected fold, the inexplicable circumstances surrounding the consistent shortage of PPEs at the Ridge Hospital has finally been uncovered.



To many social media users, this was not entirely surprising considering the questionable reputation Ridge Hospital has built for itself over the years.



Others who thought it was sad could barely find the right words to describe their thoughts.



One of such tweets read; “This is so sad. It’s pure wickedness to see your colleagues in need of PPEs to save lives and you will be selling these vital materials meant for them for your own personal gain. Sigh”



Some Ghanaians also suggested a change in management in order to clear the facility’s name from the mud.



“Ridge hospital is 1 of the well-equipped hospitals in Gh but always has bad news. It’s about time they investigate and change management! Shameful and horrible behavior,” another tweet read.



Read more reactions below;









If something ever do me which I pray it never does, never send me to Ridge hospital https://t.co/EdfyNclMBf — ???? (@AsiakJohnson) August 10, 2020

Ridge hospital has been in the news a lot these days. Maybe we need to look at it’s management https://t.co/Frzpo2rhku — Kweku ®? (@kingsley_quakes) August 10, 2020

It is always ridge hospital. Chale what abu no go see for gate again? https://t.co/X8RGYVNJft — me ho twa forken forken!! ???????? (@qwexi_pablo) August 10, 2020

Ridge Hospital ankasa good news come from that side before?? — Jeffrey???????? (@__jasondl) August 10, 2020

Ridge Hospital ankasa erh..smh ???? — Nïï Låmår ???? (@NiiKojoLamar) August 10, 2020

This is how wicked we're to ourselves. It's very bad see our own people treating us like this. We're our own enemy. Smh...????????????

When ever Ridge Hospital is mentioned in the news. It's bad news https://t.co/bdYaujeTaL — DeeJay Skido ???????? ???????? (@BurnitonSkido) August 10, 2020

Ridge Hospital ankasa dem for close that hospital — JaCk SpArRoW (@ato_qwam3na) August 10, 2020

Ridge hospital is 1 of the well equipped hospitals in Gh but always have bad news. It’s about time they investigate and change management! Shameful and horrible behavior https://t.co/y6HXx6k4L4 — Rushaiya Ibrahim (@rushaiyatanko) August 10, 2020

I see ridge hospital naa I see say them fuckop — Cypher (@ah_autocorrect) August 10, 2020

Ayekoo ridge hospital???????? they will come out with a disclaimer very soon???? https://t.co/Kv9J9ztV4s — pinamang (@pinakua) August 10, 2020

Can anything good come from Ridge Hospital?? Lalai

That hospital ankasa dem for review everyone ein qualification sef — Ebo Hudson???? (@Citizen_Ebo) August 10, 2020

