It is almost a certainty – Kweku Baako on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on April 4, 2023, gave the biggest hint so far about his reported presidential ambition and the possibility of him joining the New Patriotic Party flagbearership contest.



Dr Bawumia made his announcement via a Facebook post where he shared an artwork of the Ghana and NPP flags with the caption 'It Is Possible.'



Reacting to the declaration, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako waded into the validity of Dr Bawumia’s declaration.



Speaking on the Wednesday, April 12, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, he stressed that Dr Bawumia’s ambition is not only possible but a matter of certainty.



"The NPP politics, February 2024 is presidential whiles the parliamentary will be held in 2023, right? In fact, some of my thoughts have been projected by Kwamena (co-panelist).



"Let me start with the presidential, yesterday Vice President Bawumia posted something via social media. I don’t know if it was an event or just a flier he posted.



"But he said #ItIsPossible, I have looked into the crystal ball and I saw that Kwame, it is more than probable; it is almost a certainty,” he told the host of the show, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



The post by Dr Bawumia is the biggest indication he has publicly given towards running for the NPP flagbearership, and then the race to be the next President of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped to win the NPP flagbearership race, which is scheduled to kick off next month, with the flagbearership election slated for November this year.



On his page, where the announcement was made, several comments urged him on, describing him as the Next To Lead.



Dr. Bawumia has been directly involved in the past four General elections in Ghana, run between 2008 and 2020.



He has been running mate to President Akufo-Addo for four consecutive times, which is unprecedented in the history of Ghanaian politics.



Dr. Bawumia is regarded by many as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, considering the number of initiatives and policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.







